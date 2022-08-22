SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Maria Sushko

stairs

View 7 Photos
Stairs
Stairs
The Tectonic House is the first project built by famed firm Coop Himmelb(l)au in the United States.
The Tectonic House is the first project built by famed firm Coop Himmelb(l)au in the United States.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, custom millwork frame for stairwell. After the renovation.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, custom millwork frame for stairwell. After the renovation.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.
The vintage credenza once belonged to the architect’s grandmother, and the framed drawing on the right is by Graham’s mother, artist MJ Levy-Dickson.