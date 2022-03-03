In Slovenia’s Bohinj Valley, an area in the northwestern part of the country surrounded by the Julian Alps, local firm OFIS arhitekti transformed an old cattle barn into a 1,507-square-foot family retreat. The original exterior, which is composed of a rugged stone base with a timber-truss framework and wooden walls above it, was kept intact, but the architects built a new internal wooden shell using locally milled spruce to alter and freshen up the interiors.