a
Collection by Aria Safar

Stairs

View 16 Photos
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A backyard view of Dana Ferestien and Megan Landis’s Craftsman home in Seattle before the renovation</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. Architect Ian Butcher designed a two-story addition that cantilevers off the back, completely transforming the rear profile of the 1901 house.</span>
“Try to group uses and find solutions that solve multiple problems,” Borowski counsels. As an example, Pozner cites the idea of having the loft stairs double as clothing drawers. Though he eschewed a handrail, preferring a cleaner look, Pozner says that the slipperiness of the stairs “remains a work in progress. We had grooves, but they hurt my feet.” The pair are now looking into heavy-duty felt treads.
The slat wall treatment is continued, with the powder-coated metal railing “creating a different language,” says Gregga. Adds Sean: The railing “has such a good feel in your hand.”
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
"The staircase is a ribbon to fold you downstairs," says Andrew.
The sculptural oak staircase reinforces the villa's predilection for simplicity and natural materials.
Millwork throughout the home is by Foson Kitchen and Bath Studio.
Prior to its reconfiguration by London architecture firm Patalab, the central staircase of Satya Bhabha’s Islington flat was a “weird, liminal space,” he says. Now, painted in a blue from Dulux, the passageway is the sensuous heart of an otherwise spare and neutral interior. The chair is by Chase &amp; Sorensen.
“It’s almost like a piece of sculpture,” the homeowner says of the staircase. Polished concrete floors have radiant heating.
Kate’s father predicted they would never use the crow’s nest–like tower, which is reached by climbing a narrow staircase.
The staircase has a floating metal landing that connects to a fir plywood wall.
The new foyer is designed after a Japanese Genkan, and ensures the entry is clearly delineated from the rest of the house. The wood of the bottom stair forms the bench for sitting and removing shoes.
