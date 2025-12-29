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Collection by Aby Kaupang Cooperman

stairs

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Bathroom 1 with Porcelanosa shower tiles and door to the rear terrace. Custom vanity by studio Oryx.
Bathroom 1 with Porcelanosa shower tiles and door to the rear terrace. Custom vanity by studio Oryx.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
Staircase
Staircase