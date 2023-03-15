SubscribeSign In
Veal and Stewart often create custom lighting and furniture pieces for their clients.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
Edgewood cabinets adjoin countertops made from Carrara marble in the master bathroom. A Wyndham Collection bathtub sits under a chrome showerhead by Moen.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
With names like Heddle, Twill, and Weft Suite that reference the building’s past, each space at Dye House is unique.
The lower level, which has a polished concrete floor and comfy Blue Dot sectional, is where the kids run around, do craft projects, and watch television. A plain barn door separates this area from the guest suite. There are also sliders that spill out into the yard.
