SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Esther Hutchison

Stairs

View 7 Photos
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
Moby naps in a patch of sun in the kitchen, where Gillian opted not to have a backsplash behind the sink to maximize the view of the "wild jungle landscape
Hardy frosted oak panels line the kitchen staircase.
Hardy frosted oak panels line the kitchen staircase.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
The family bathroom has a retractable skylight.
The architect's home office at the rear of the house has views over the garden.
The architect's home office at the rear of the house has views over the garden.