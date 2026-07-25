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Collection by L Bloom

staircases

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Heat-treated pine keeps things cozy throughout the open-plan living/kitchen area and lofted study, as well as in the bedroom.
Heat-treated pine keeps things cozy throughout the open-plan living/kitchen area and lofted study, as well as in the bedroom.
Competing grains of laminated pine panels enliven the stairs.
Competing grains of laminated pine panels enliven the stairs.