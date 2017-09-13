Staircases
When addressing the constant gradient diagonal line restriction, Nakamura and team used the constraint to strengthen the design. “The diagonal line restriction can be a negative factor, but we intentionally incorporated the limitation into the [roofline] of the traditional Japanese wooden architecture, elevating [it] to the atrium of the staircase,” says Nakamura.
The staircase design was dictated by the need to let the light in – and spread it to the cellar below, which has now been finished into a children’s playroom. The staircase is suspended from the structural supports above it. “Engineers always write to me about this stair, because they're like, ‘Whoa, I can't believe you did that without stringers or anything like that,’” says Kaplan. “Because it's the opposite of how you'd ever normally design a stair.”
The home’s two levels used to be connected only by an external staircase. The architects reorganized the floor plan to insert a new indoor stair, which is bordered by a screen of steel cables grounded in stones the couple collected on their beach. The columnar lantern is by Stefan Gulassa, a local artist who made many of the home’s light fixtures.
Self-taught designer Tom Givone fixed up his 1882 row house in New York City over many years. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, the house—designed in 1882 by architect Gilbert Robinson Jr. to resemble an 18th-century mansion nearby—is an anomaly in steel-and-concrete New York.
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