Collection by Sierra Holland

Stair Details

View 5 Photos
A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
Oak steps lead to the loft bed.
Floating against birch paneling, the main stair incorporates treads salvaged from old barn wood.
The courtyard-like composition, and the natural flow of light and air, provide the interiors with an indoor/outdoor feel.
