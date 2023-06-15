SubscribeSign In
Spring Garden Carriage House

A wall of built-in storage cubbies, shelving, and a bench anchors the bright white-painted bedroom, which features a walk-in closet.
A walled patio with a sunken garden takes up fully half the ground floor. Open to the sky, it allows sun and rain to enter, while the walls offer protection from the area’s constant winds. “The home takes a piece of the site into its enclosure,” says Barache.
The entry, marked by a blue door and bifold doors,
Long-lasting accoya siding covers the exterior, arranged with staggered vertical battens to cut a more slender, flattering profile.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Exposed laminated strand lumber (LSL) joists and painted brackets introduce texture and color while keeping material costs down.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. </span>The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
In a small space with two cats, litter box solutions were top of mind. Hanna and Sims created an unobtrusive understair solution for Gus and Baloo.
When it came to the studio, homeowner Amy Tran had a vision of a small cabin inside a larger space. Working that into a reality, &Daughters studio designed a raised, built-in structure for Amy and Tomasz's workspace. A built-in cat litter area is noticeable only for its small, square entrance.
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
"We wanted to improve every aspect of creating a home—not just the materials and construction but the product as a whole,
Floor Plan of Grafton House by Studio Nilsson
Flowering Mexican marigold spills over boulders and gravel in the front garden, where Terremoto planted wild rye grass along the perimeter of the house.
Dandelion cement tiles by Marrakech Design adorn the floor of the primary bathroom. The wall tile is from Daltile. The bed, seen in the mirror at right, is by Industry West.
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
A corner of the office, which doubles as a guest bedroom, features an Ikea desk and a Henry Miller chair. The wall tile in the guest bath is from Mutina.
