Spotlight on Arik Levy Lighting at Euroluce

Each spring in Milan, contemporary designers present new work they've been refining with parent companies for at least two years (the typical gestation period for one product or piece furniture). And every year, a handful of names crop up again and again: the Bouroullecs, Konstantin Grcic, Oki Sato Nendo, Piero Lissoni, Paola Navone. One such name is Arik Levy, the Paris-based, Israeli-born designer who's worked with almost every big name in the business, from Vitra to Living Divani. At the 2013 fair, we spotted a variety of Levy designs including several great lighting pieces at Euroluce.