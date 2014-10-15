Speed Up Your Cooking Time with Grooved Pots and Pans

An Oxford University professor incorporates grooves inspired by motorcycle engines in an innovative new pot design that promises a 30% faster boiling point.

For his Lakeland Flare Pans (from $112), Oxford University professor Dr. Thomas Povey used his turbomechanics acumen to make a pot that boils water 30 percent more quickly than regular stovetop ware. The fins and grooves along the exterior of the guide the flames over more of the pot’s surface area, using the heat more efficiently.