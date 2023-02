Rossi repaired the firepit and installed two sets of the glass doors on this façade to overlook the lavender fields. One set is in the bedroom, to the left, and one in the living room, to the right, to become the main entrance. “I also added stones to the face of the building, taking inspiration from the Ancient Roman technique of rustication, to make the wall appear bigger and more grand, and designate it as the main entrance to the building,” says Rossi.