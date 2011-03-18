Spanish Design in "Bravos"

BRAVOS: Groundbreaking Spanish Design will debut at the American University Museum, Katzen Arts Center in Washington, DC on April 2nd and will remain on view until May 15th. Thanks to BRAVOS, American audiences will be able to catch a glimpse of the latest works of twenty-one of the most talented and successful people working in Spain, including experimental pieces by young designers like Nacho Carbonell alongside works by more established figures such as Martín Azúa. Curated by design expert Juli Capella, the exhibition shows the remarkable diversity of styles and techniques emerging from Iberia. Have a look at some of our favorite works in the following slideshow.