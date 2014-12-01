Space-Saving Wood Furniture Designed in California

The LAXseries by MASHstudios celebrates natural materials and tight quarters.

From a humble office on busy Venice Boulevard in Venice, California, Bernard Brucha and his team run MASHstudios, which specializes in site-specific work environments. Brucha, a skilled craftsman and furniture designer, also launched a line of furnishings, the LAXseries, named for his home base and crafted mostly from English walnut. The pieces are set apart by their economic use of space and storage solutions, from hidden cubbies to built-in drawers. The LAXseries started with the 3X Wall Mounted Shelf, designed and hand-built by Brucha as a wedding present for one of his closest friends. The line, which took off by word-of-mouth, was originally to be named LGA after LaGuardia Airport, where Brucha originally designed the 3X while delayed for a flight. The airport theme stuck, but became LAX to pay homage to the city in which the company would reside. Click through the slideshow to see how the line has developed, and visit the LAXseries website for more information.