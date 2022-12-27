Sound dampening
To make the modest space flexible, Robert built a sliding wall with QuietRock soundproofing drywall on the living-room side and rich PureBond walnut-veneer plywood on the bedroom side. When the wall is closed, the bedroom becomes private, and art books and collectibles are revealed on built-in shelves in the living room. quietrock.com
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.