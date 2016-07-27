Soledad Canyon

Stretching along a ledge in a sheltered canyon, this modern sanctuary was designed for empty‐nesters with a deep love of nature, art, and family. Carefully directed views and seamless indoor‐outdoor transitions create a multi‐generational retreat whose interior become one with the Eden‐esque landscape.

Featuring two wings linked by a gallery, plus a stand‐alone guest house, the plan reflects the lot’s acute angles and challenging topography. Pocketing glass walls transform the primary living area into a peaceful open‐air pavilion. Curved overhangs echo the canyon’s contours, sheltering a three‐part table that extends outdoors. Cascading down the slope, the multilevel terrace includes a vanishing‐edge lap pool, an ultra‐private spa, and a naturalistic wading pool for grandchildren. A sweet surprise: the rooftop deck claims an amazing ocean view.