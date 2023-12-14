Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Anna Belyaev

Solar Shades

View 5 Photos
A contemporary metal and glass stairwell leads to a landing that overlooks the courtyard water feature. Large windows are outfitted with fascia-free D Series shades by J Geiger.
A contemporary metal and glass stairwell leads to a landing that overlooks the courtyard water feature. Large windows are outfitted with fascia-free D Series shades by J Geiger.
J Geiger offers exposed roller shades and pocket shade systems. Both were used in this bedroom, but the aesthetic remains consistent.
J Geiger offers exposed roller shades and pocket shade systems. Both were used in this bedroom, but the aesthetic remains consistent.
The sliding glass doors draw the eye outside while exposed roller shades by J Geiger blend seamlessly with architecture. The shades feature patented hardware that conceals wires and screws, eliminating the need for valances or ceiling pockets.
The sliding glass doors draw the eye outside while exposed roller shades by J Geiger blend seamlessly with architecture. The shades feature patented hardware that conceals wires and screws, eliminating the need for valances or ceiling pockets.