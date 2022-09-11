SOAPSTONE
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
Joe and Jeremy initially liked And And And in part because of the firm’s kitchen designs. “Annie and Daniel had done a kitchen for their own home that we loved,” says Jeremy. “It was beautiful and functional.” For the couple, the studio selected warm wood finishes accompanied by black soapstone counters, Forbo Marmoleum cabinets, and a copper faucet from Watermark Designs. The appliances are from Fisher & Paykel.
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie. With exposed industrial materials for finishes, the interior includes hand-troweled, waxed concrete floors, Douglas fir beams, and sealed-plywood ceilings. The open kitchen’s island, topped with soapstone, doubles as a bookcase for the living room.
