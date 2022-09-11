SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Naomi Stark

SOAPSTONE

View 21 Photos
Soapstone sink matches the island counter top.
Soapstone sink matches the island counter top.
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
Japanese and Scandinavian design objects are for sale at the Toronto homewares shop Mjölk, and are also on display in the apartment above it. Here, the store’s owners reside in a two-story space brought to life by Studio Junction. A courtyard spills into the living room and open kitchen and dining area, and translucent shoji-style screens provide privacy. Oak shelves, soap-treated Douglas fir floors, a custom hinoki soaking tub, and a soapstone bowl in place of the kitchen sink are all thoughtful, subtle details.
A Japanese hinoki bowl and stool from Mjölk sit next to a custom hinoki bathtub by Bartok Design in the tub room.
A Japanese hinoki bowl and stool from Mjölk sit next to a custom hinoki bathtub by Bartok Design in the tub room.
The living room is anchored by a sofa and lounge chair, both by Børge Mogensen, as well as a Conoid bench by George Nakashima. An Isamu Noguchi pendant lamp casts a warm glow onto the Brasilia coffee table, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Swedese.
The living room is anchored by a sofa and lounge chair, both by Børge Mogensen, as well as a Conoid bench by George Nakashima. An Isamu Noguchi pendant lamp casts a warm glow onto the Brasilia coffee table, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Swedese.
A cherry pot trivet by Oji Masanori hangs from a white-oak kitchen rail by Studio Junction above a custom soapstone counter-top.
A cherry pot trivet by Oji Masanori hangs from a white-oak kitchen rail by Studio Junction above a custom soapstone counter-top.
Kitchen area; featuring Schoolhouse Electric lighting and soapstone counters.
Kitchen area; featuring Schoolhouse Electric lighting and soapstone counters.
Plum Powder Room with Soapstone Sink
Plum Powder Room with Soapstone Sink
The revamped kitchen boasts soapstone countertops, Miele appliances, and a Thermador fridge. A skylight warms the space from above.
The revamped kitchen boasts soapstone countertops, Miele appliances, and a Thermador fridge. A skylight warms the space from above.
The kitchen features soapstone counters, a walnut island, handmade tiles, and an expansive door that leads to an covered, outdoor dining terrace.
The kitchen features soapstone counters, a walnut island, handmade tiles, and an expansive door that leads to an covered, outdoor dining terrace.
The soapstone counters and back splash resonate with the natural setting, drawing in hues and colors from the surrounding landscape.
The soapstone counters and back splash resonate with the natural setting, drawing in hues and colors from the surrounding landscape.
The kitchen showcases seamless maple cabinetry and soapstone counters, elements that pair well to create a simple, cozy atmosphere.
The kitchen showcases seamless maple cabinetry and soapstone counters, elements that pair well to create a simple, cozy atmosphere.
Joe and Jeremy initially liked And And And in part because of the firm’s kitchen designs. “Annie and Daniel had done a kitchen for their own home that we loved,” says Jeremy. “It was beautiful and functional.” For the couple, the studio selected warm wood finishes accompanied by black soapstone counters, Forbo Marmoleum cabinets, and a copper faucet from Watermark Designs. The appliances are from Fisher &amp; Paykel.
Joe and Jeremy initially liked And And And in part because of the firm’s kitchen designs. “Annie and Daniel had done a kitchen for their own home that we loved,” says Jeremy. “It was beautiful and functional.” For the couple, the studio selected warm wood finishes accompanied by black soapstone counters, Forbo Marmoleum cabinets, and a copper faucet from Watermark Designs. The appliances are from Fisher &amp; Paykel.
The kitchen includes two sinks and dishwashers, one to serve as a scullery for events. The island surface is soapstone and the counters Carrera marble.
The kitchen includes two sinks and dishwashers, one to serve as a scullery for events. The island surface is soapstone and the counters Carrera marble.
Off of the dining room is the butler's pantry with a beautiful soapstone sink.
Off of the dining room is the butler's pantry with a beautiful soapstone sink.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
The owners of this updated Tudor-style abode in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, Amanda and William Hunter, are the design duo behind the William Hunter Collective, which rehabs homes. Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
The kitchen countertops are soapstone and the faucet is by Axor.
The kitchen countertops are soapstone and the faucet is by Axor.
Another pick for the bathroom—these hand-carved soapstone bowls and trays from India are appealingly earthy and organic.
Another pick for the bathroom—these hand-carved soapstone bowls and trays from India are appealingly earthy and organic.
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie. With exposed industrial materials for finishes, the interior includes hand-troweled, waxed concrete floors, Douglas fir beams, and sealed-plywood ceilings. The open kitchen’s island, topped with soapstone, doubles as a bookcase for the living room.
A pair of environmentally attuned architects combined adjoining properties in a Los Angeles canyon to house their modernist menagerie. With exposed industrial materials for finishes, the interior includes hand-troweled, waxed concrete floors, Douglas fir beams, and sealed-plywood ceilings. The open kitchen’s island, topped with soapstone, doubles as a bookcase for the living room.

1 more save