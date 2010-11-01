Snøhetta Curates Nordic Design

"Nordic Models + Common Ground: Art and Design Unfolded" recently opened at New York's Scandinavia House. Curated by Snøhetta, the Oslo-based architecture firm recently selected by SFMOMA to design their upcoming expansion, the exhibition culls a slew of contemporary works—architecture, product design, art, fashion, graphic design, and photography—by 35 emerging and established Scandinavian designers and artists. The range of work on view is compellingly varied, from Icelandic lamps made out of dried codfish to a Danish apartment building shaped like a mountain. Here's a sampling.