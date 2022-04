Next week, the Salone Internazionale del Mobile (also known as the Milan Furniture Fair) kicks off it in Italy's design capital, Milan. Celebrating its 50th year, the fair promises to best itself again and boasts a star-studded lineup of the who's who of the design world. We're sending our editors abroad this weekend to report on the action, and in the meantime, we offer a sneak peek at what will be debuting at the show.