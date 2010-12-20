Sneak Peek: Hyperlinks at AIC

In the new exhibit at the Art Institute of Chicago titled Hyperlinks: Architecture and Design, AIC curator Zoe Ryan and collaborator Joseph Rosa, director of the University of Michigan Museum of Art (and former curator at the AIC), explore the contemporary intersections of architecture and design. Borrowing the term from the Internet and its jargo, the duo present 34 projects that explore the "'hyperlinking'" of ideas, expertise, and ways of making—drawn from fields as diverse as science, biology, communication, data visualization, manufacturing, and material innovation," president and Eloise W. Martin Director of the institute James Cuno writes in the exhibition catalogue. Read our conversation with Ryan about the new show and watch this slideshow of works from the exhibit, on now through July 20, 2011.