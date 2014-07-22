Smart Kitchen Scale Is The New Food Journal

If the glut of fitness trackers available on the market is any indication, measurements and numbers motivate people. That fact works well for activity and movement, which can be easily monitored using accelerometers, but there hasn’t yet been an elegant solution for logging food consumption, a far greater factor in overall health. We’ve been mostly limited to elegant text-input food journals, which feel tedious and imprecise next to the dynamic graphs produced by fitness trackers. The Escali kitchen scale aims to take some of the tedium out of that process. It also integrates with the UP by Jawbone system, so nutrition information collected from the scale can be used for better body tracking all around. Available for $ 99.95.