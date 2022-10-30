SubscribeSign In
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
Russian River Studio - Architect's Challenge 2015; Best Contemporary 2015 This strategically designed structure couples simplicity and functionality in style. Windows and skylights welcome light from more than one direction simultaneously, while splashes of color define living spaces within. Together this cozy home is the epitome of minimalist multi-functionality. Architect: Cathy Schwabe; Architecture Firm: Cathy Schwabe Architecture; Location: Russian River, CA #marvin #windows #doors #studio #russianriver #CA
Healdsburg Residence - Architect's Challenge 2015 Best in Show Winner The sophisticated simplicity of the Healdsburg Residence is on full display throughout a brilliant living space that swells with natural light. Architect: Nick Noyes; Architecture Firm: Nick Noyes Architecture; Location: Healdsburg, CA #marvin #windows #doors #architecture #healdsburg #CA #interior #architectschallenge
Elizabeth Herrmann was recognized as the winner of the “Best Transitional” category in Marvin Architects Challenge 2017. Judges chose the Knoll House as an exemplary residence for its “composition of two simple forms punctuated by large windows, allowing the residence to settle into the wooded site while taking advantage of great views. The added move of the simple pop-up dormer adds a dramatic touch to the main living area and another view angle to the tops of those trees.”
Dubbed Small But Fine, a student-built 280-square-foot cabin in Finland connects with the outdoors and features a minimal footprint. Not pictured is a detached outhouse with a composting toilet.
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
Vigo Plumbing provided the matte black plumbing fixtures.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
Bedroom is spatially combined with a stone bathtub with a travertine finish.
