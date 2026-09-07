A desk folds down from a built-in made of Douglas fir plywood.
This tiny Ontario cabin features a standing-seam metal roof and pine cladding that pays homage to the property’s main cottage, originally built in the early 1900s.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Lauren designed a wood storage shelf for the exterior of the cabin, which fits in the open space beneath the bed inside.