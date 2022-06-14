small dwelling
In the 1940s, the Italian Alpine Club popularized the Apollonio, a metal shed arrayed with guy wires. The structure, named for the engineer who designed it, was tiny but could sleep up to 12. It remained the standard alpine hut for 40 years, and dozens are still in use. Leap Factory’s Stefano Girodo, who worked on Gervasutti, pictured here, calls it “a masterpiece of industrial design.”
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The workshop interiors emphasize function, with polished concrete slab floors and 35-foot-high ceilings to accommodate large projects and gatherings. The disco ball, set to spin via a smartphone app, can be lowered with an industrial winch and is visible from the overhead studio suite through a peek-a-boo window.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
