The studio’s dramatic ceiling is nearly 14-feet high. Thomas says that the yoga deck sits in the landscape “like a wooden lake.”
The home sits at the end of a quiet, gravel road just 325-yards from the ocean. A board-formed concrete wall along the entry path hints at what is indoors.
In the 1940s, the Italian Alpine Club popularized the Apollonio, a metal shed arrayed with guy wires. The structure, named for the engineer who designed it, was tiny but could sleep up to 12. It remained the standard alpine hut for 40 years, and dozens are still in use. Leap Factory’s Stefano Girodo, who worked on Gervasutti, pictured here, calls it “a masterpiece of industrial design.”
The couple sourced midcentury furniture and dishware from Toronto dealers like Mid Century Modern Toronto and Inabstracto. They also loved Etsy sellers Mimi La Rouleuse, Mid Age Vintage DE, Happy Moose Vintage, Mrs. Marvellous, and The Art of Object.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The living area opens onto a deck. A set of benches on ground level were built by the couple for their wedding but have been repurposed here as flexible seating.
The workshop interiors emphasize function, with polished concrete slab floors and 35-foot-high ceilings to accommodate large projects and gatherings. The disco ball, set to spin via a smartphone app, can be lowered with an industrial winch and is visible from the overhead studio suite through a peek-a-boo window.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Several years later, he installed an exterior staircase and divided the upper floor into two guest wings that accommodate up to six people apiece.
Scalar Architecture included a covered deck with tall ceilings and large apertures that enhance the floating sensation.
“The interior’s muted palette is calming and doesn’t overpower the home’s relationship to nature. When you’re inside, you note what’s outside,” says architect Sofie Thorning.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
Terra-cotta tiles clad the kitchen backsplash, and the countertops are made of oak.
