Collection by Jaime Gillin
Small and Narrow Modern Houses
It's always fascinating to see how designers deal with tiny lots and small spaces. But when a house is also unusually narrow, that brings additional spatial challenges—often provoking out-of-the-box solutions from designers and inhabitants. Check out these five examples of surprisingly small and narrow modern houses, plucked from the pages of Dwell, and proffering unexpected approaches to storage, custom built-ins, and creative ways of cohabitating.