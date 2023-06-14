SubscribeSign In
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
Kitchen cabinets
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile between the doorways complement the space's walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
It’s also important to take plenty of photos of the space that you want to remodel before visiting the showroom. “Photos help us understand the space and what you currently have,” says Carter.
