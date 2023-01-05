Ski House Stuff
Oliver and Sara Fritsch’s Mount Hood getaway—not far from Mount Hood Meadows, one of the largest ski resorts in Oregon—is tall and skinny, reminiscent of the canal houses in Amsterdam, where the Fritsch family lived for three years. Also notable is the facade, painted in a custom shade of soft black. Inside, the house is arranged in a reverse layout, with the open living space located at the top.
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.