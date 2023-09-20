SubscribeSign In
Collection by John Lord

SINGLEWIDE

Custom sconces, couch and storage.
The low sloped roof appears steeper from different angles, giving the house a sort of visual movement even while it's stationary.
The 8' full light entry door sets the stage for the surprisingly large interior.
The loft ladder can be hung against the wall as shown or secured at an angle for ergonomic climbing. The master loft easily fits a king size bed. Ladder and built-ins designed by Land Ark, cut and assembled by Twig Custom Builders.
The pine ledge wraps around creating useful storage. Integrated linen nooks can be seen in the lighted mirror's reflection. The bathroom features a one-piece toilet, 30x60 tub and Kohler wall surrounds.
Custom closets designed by Land Ark; refined, cut and assembled by Twig Custom Builders.
The light and shadows on the corrugated metal create a visible texture and intricacy of scale that changes with the sun and viewing angle.
The flex room can fit a queen-size bed, or be outfitted as an office.
The bar-top is wrapped in gorgeous pine siding.
The master loft fits a king bed, and features an egress window and two awnings.
The kitchen and living areas are integrated together inside the large main room, yet each can still function as its own autonomous zone.
Ample natural light enters via the multiple windows. As you can see above, stylish cabin vibes flood the home.
The tall ladder lives secured against the wall, but can be attached to either the guest loft or storage soffit, providing access to either.
This built-in custom couch offers ample storage underneath.
With a sleek, contemporary profile, the Drake is equally comfortable in rugged terrain or a more refined setting. Here is a look at the ladder accessing the storage soffit. The bathroom window extends your sight-line through the space and outward.
"Psychology and emotional response play big roles when you're living in such a relatively small space, so subtle moves can have a large impact." Whether one is looking for a weekend retreat or a mobile home equipped for an extended sojourn, the two founders have spent years researching and testing so that this model can be the ideal solution for all.
Aside from its stunning look, what makes the Drake unique is the thoughtful expertise that has gone into its design. Crafted by Land Ark RV's founders Brian and Joni Buzarde, who have been living the mobile tiny house lifestyle since 2011, this travel trailer has been years in the making.
With the average tiny home measuring under 500 square feet, these mini abodes often have to be designed radically different from larger traditional houses. We take a look at seven of the biggest lessons one can learn from tiny home design. No matter if you plan to call a tiny house "home" or not, these key tips are relevant to just about any space, large or small.
