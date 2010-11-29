Singapore Apartment Renovation

Paul and Elsa Seah, a lawyer and high school teacher living in Singapore, turned a 925-square-foot government housing flat—complete with bomb shelter—into a sleek but cozy home. The challenge, says Paul, was to be faithful to the prefab, concrete roots of the space and still have a comfortable, well-designed apartment. "I have always been a fan of the industrial-minimalist look," he says, "but I also really like mid-century modern furniture and the Scandinavian aesthetic. I wanted to see if we could meld all these styles without having too much of a mish-mash."