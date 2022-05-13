New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
The house was built by Medellín company Edificar Más, whose owner, Verónica Vásquez, took on the complex challenge “with gusto,” says Serge. Other local collaborators include Taller Hombre de Hojalata, which designed and fabricated the metal staircase and mezzanine that doubles as the family library.
Honed Calacatta Monet marble counters adorn a custom white oak vanity with limestone tile floors.
The designers re-sized the cabinetry and extended the custom stove hood up to the high ceilings to better balance the proportions of the room. The fronts were kept deliberately minimal, with no hardware.
Designers Sandy Gallois and Hana Mattingly worked with the owners to instill a whole new look and feel to this Lake Tahoe cabin, starting in the kitchen. “We're big foodies, and we love to cook and host,” says Kirsti, so the home was designed for friends and family to gather. As such, the designers relocated the sink to the peninsula so that whomever is there can stay in the conversation. The stools are the Danish Design Store High Stool, in soaped oak and natural leather.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Antique piano with dark olive green wainscoting wall paneling and a brown velvet couch.
