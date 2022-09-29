The two structures are connected by an expansive terrace with a lap pool and fire pit.
The home’s original facade included wood board and batten finished in light gray and crossbuck designs. Worrell Yeung updated the exterior with a moss-inspired custom dark green finish.
The black trend from the main house continues in a guesthouse/studio and garage with a Rais woodburning stove. Simple plywood furniture and built-ins keep the space feeling efficient and functional for whoever may be visiting.
The architects renovated and added multiple structures. A “spa shed” by the pool has a hot tub, an outdoor shower, and a sauna.