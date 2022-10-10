SubscribeSign In
Siding colors

The living space and bedroom are oriented towards the sweeping views.
Entry deck with ipe decking and cedar railings and trellis.
Approach from autocourt as the house sits atop a high point overlooking the rolling valley beyond.
“The multilayered approach to this house—the use of healthy materials, the prefab, the relation to nature—has definitely changed our practice,” says Laura Briggs, architectural designer.
The cedar-wrapped house, designed by BriggsKnowles A+D, is gently curved at the center.
Adrian Bueno and Yvette Leeper-Bueno sit on the simple platform porch that extends from the living room of their weekend retreat in Saugerties, New York.
This study in indoor-outdoor design <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"emphasizes energy efficiency, luminous spaces, and deep connections to the landscape,
Three interconnected structures—one for communal spaces, one for the master suite, and one for the three children’s bedrooms—are linked via a glass-enclosed breezeway that also serves as the entrance and dining area. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The home’s undulating roof, composed of exposed wood beams and plywood sheathing, references the rolling terrain. A Cor-Ten steel–clad outdoor fireplace was built by BRD Construction; the same material was used for the interior fireplace, as surround on some windows, as cladding for the garage door, and on the chimney. The lounge chairs are from the Finn Collection from Design Within Reach. Tim Kirby of Surface Design Inc. tackled the site’s landscape architecture. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
