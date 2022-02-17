Siding
LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
Galvanized sheet metal is used in places where the architects manipulated the home’s skin by pushing it out or carving it away. The rest of the residence is wrapped in black corrugated sheet metal. “We looked for exterior materials that were made with recycled content and available in large amounts, so as to reduce the number of hours painting the stuff,” Logan says.