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Siding

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LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.
The trees here “hug the building,” says Fritz. A Sycamore sits next to the house, providing shade for the patio in the summertime.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
The main entrance to the home is located opposite the door of the outbuilding.
Galvanized sheet metal is used in places where the architects manipulated the home’s skin by pushing it out or carving it away. The rest of the residence is wrapped in black corrugated sheet metal. “We looked for exterior materials that were made with recycled content and available in large amounts, so as to reduce the number of hours painting the stuff,” Logan says.
Galvanized sheet metal is used in places where the architects manipulated the home’s skin by pushing it out or carving it away. The rest of the residence is wrapped in black corrugated sheet metal. “We looked for exterior materials that were made with recycled content and available in large amounts, so as to reduce the number of hours painting the stuff,” Logan says.
The large overhangs provide year-round comfort while adding a strong architectural element to the simple massing.
The large overhangs provide year-round comfort while adding a strong architectural element to the simple massing.
In addition to charred wood siding—shown here in the cherry stain—Sett Studio can also add decking and landscaping.
In addition to charred wood siding—shown here in the cherry stain—Sett Studio can also add decking and landscaping.
The residence is sited to maximize sunset views. The location, just outside of the historic district, allowed the homeowners to stay close to the heart of town while being able to build a contemporary house.
The residence is sited to maximize sunset views. The location, just outside of the historic district, allowed the homeowners to stay close to the heart of town while being able to build a contemporary house.
The Ridge House was designed "to emphasize a feeling of refined shack
The Ridge House was designed "to emphasize a feeling of refined shack
The exterior is clad in eastern hemlock. “It’s local, it’s native, and it’s actually got a good bit of resistance,” Winkelman says of the material, “and we could mill it to a unique dimension."
The exterior is clad in eastern hemlock. “It’s local, it’s native, and it’s actually got a good bit of resistance,” Winkelman says of the material, “and we could mill it to a unique dimension."
The homes with a north-south orientation feature silver facades. Wooden slats are affixed to every other residence for visual variation.
The homes with a north-south orientation feature silver facades. Wooden slats are affixed to every other residence for visual variation.
Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, tech industry veterans from Silicon Valley, called on architect Christi Azevedo to rebrand a fusty house in San Francisco’s Noe Valley, starting with the street view. Cedar boards, charred using the Japanese technique shou sugi ban, replaced plywood siding.
Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, tech industry veterans from Silicon Valley, called on architect Christi Azevedo to rebrand a fusty house in San Francisco’s Noe Valley, starting with the street view. Cedar boards, charred using the Japanese technique shou sugi ban, replaced plywood siding.
Black-painted window and door frames contrast with the white-painted steel siding and offer a crisp, clean aesthetic for the exterior of the cottage.
Black-painted window and door frames contrast with the white-painted steel siding and offer a crisp, clean aesthetic for the exterior of the cottage.