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Collection by Tim DeGraw

Side Entrance

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The front gate opens to the inner courtyard.
The front gate opens to the inner courtyard.
The front facade features two gated deck/lounge areas—one on either side of the door.
The front facade features two gated deck/lounge areas—one on either side of the door.
A post and beam entry plus a delicate brise soleil make up the entrance to 572 W Santa Elena Road.
A post and beam entry plus a delicate brise soleil make up the entrance to 572 W Santa Elena Road.