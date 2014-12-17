Shop Inhabitat’s Favorite Products in the Dwell Store

Inhabitat’s founder Jill Fehrenbacher has shopped the Dwell Store to pick her favorite items. With a focus on green design innovation and forward-thinking design, Fehrenbacher has selected products created from natural and quality materials, repurposed items, and classic design items. Explore her complete collection here, and be sure to check out the Inhabitat and Dwell Store giveaway for a chance to win an amazing package of design products from the Dwell Store.