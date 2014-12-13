Shop Homepolish’s Favorite Products in the Dwell Store

Homepolish founder Noa Santos has shopped the Dwell Store to pick favorite items, just in time for holiday gift giving. With an overall vision for interior design, Santos has selected products that can be a finishing touch, or a statement maker for an interior space. Explore his complete collection here, and be sure to check out the Homepolish and Dwell Store giveaway for a chance to win two Tom Dixon Cog Candle Holders.