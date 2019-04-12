Sign In
Dwell+
Stories
Photos
Videos
Shop
Sign In
Try Dwell+ For Free
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Vacation Rentals
Real Estate
Add a Home
Stories
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Travel
Design News
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Videos
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Try Dwell+ For Free
Collection by
Dwell
Shipping Container Homes
Like
Comment
Share
Five Shipping Containers Are Woven Into This Home in Santa Barbara
There’s even a shipping container sitting in the kitchen.
Laura Mauk
The Essential Guide to Shipping Container Home Design
From preliminary guides, to lists of trusted companies, to exemplary floor plans, these resources will get you started on your...
Duncan Nielsen
The Dos and Don’ts of Shipping Container Homes
It’s easy to buy into the hype around shipping container homes, but there are some fundamentals you should know before going all...
s
Sam Lubell