The warm glow on a cool evening. The precise illumination of a work surface. A soft twinkle in a window.

Lighting is the most powerful way to create ambience, direct the eye, and set a mood. Placed on a table, hung from the ceiling, tucked into a corner, light sources are parts of our daily lives. Designer lamps and fashion lighting fixtures serve a necessary purpose with style and grace, enhancing and embellishing every interior design choice.