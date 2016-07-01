Shimano has launched the worlds first Cycling World in Singapore to help visitors rediscover the joy of cycling. The new experience center will support the Cycling lifestyle. The Shimano Cycling World is located at the Singapore Sports Hub, creating a center for the local cycling community.

The experience was designed to give visitors different perspectives on cycling. From informative historical exhibits to showcasing exhilarating cyclists ‘point of view’ videos that visitors can control.

Shimano Cycling World invites visitors in with a kinetic sculpture made with an interconnected system of sprockets, rims and chains. The Cycling World then takes the visitor through the heritage of innovation in cycling. Visitors are also given an understanding of the technical aspects of cycling. There is for example, a bicycle fitting machine to help calibrate correct posture and size for cycling. The Cycling World includes several interactive exhibits such as a historical collection of bicycles that visitors can curate based on their interest.

The Shimano Cycling World will host events and guest speakers at the Surround Stage to give visitors the opportunity to learn from the cycling professionals. Cycling Global and Cycling Singapore will connect visitors with the passionate community of cyclists locally and beyond. This exhibit presents past and future cycling events through interactive digital touchpoints.

The Shimano Cycling World is a unique immersive experience that will attract a wide range of people from passionate cyclists to those who have not cycled since their childhood.