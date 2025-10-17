Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
The Chandlers’ office has a blackened metal wall for posting ideas and for affixing magnets, which their kids like to play with. In keeping with the angle motif, a slice is taken out of one corner where a window meets the building’s edge.
The home's open floor plan makes it a delight to entertain in, with sliding glass doors leading out to a screened porch off the airy kitchen and living space, with its dramatic walls of glass facing the courtyard.
Avid entertainers and
The custom natural oak vanity was fabricated by Greenpiece Furniture, with a quartz countertop in ‘Serena Gold’ by Vadara. The freestanding tub is by Kohler.
Zack is able to work from home, joining the family for lunch or accompanying Devon to pick up the kids in the afternoon.
A Togo chair and a Romano sofa create a cozy seating area around the elevated Stûv fireplace with custom steel base.
The living area is anchored by a new stair leading to the second level, which is screened by slats of the same red oak used in the flooring. The side chair was sourced and reupholstered by Seattle-based Madsen Modern.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
Two existing bathrooms became one, with a pocket door now separating the toilet from the shower.
A little coffee station was built right in.
“The kitchen feels like a European coffee shop,” says Kirsten. “The way they were able to open up walls and maximize views was really exciting.” Nani Maquina stone wraps the island.
At the vanity, there are Dornbracht faucets and delray sconces, specifically the Swing SLW5.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
Ash wood was used for all the casework, including this built-in cabinet and floating shelves at the landing.