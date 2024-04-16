Younger generations are trading traditionally formal dinner parties for homey supper clubs.
Floor plan of Sonoran Adobe by Logan Havens and Gustavo Silva
The facade’s lime plaster was restored.
The office has a vintage Alvar Aalto chair and a desk made from Hay’s Pier shelving.
The straightfoward kitchen has a custom stainless-steel countertop and storage unit.
The dining room connects with the backyard, which is planted with native species like catclaw acacia, velvet mesquite, saguaro cactus, and Catalina Foothills palo verde to echo the surrounding desert landscape.
The combined dining room and kitchen has a vintage P376 pendant by Kastholm & Fabricius.
The Mags Low sofa is from Hay, and the Akari lamp by Isamu Noguchi is from Noguchi Shop.
When the couple bought the home, the lime-plaster exterior was in poor condition, but other elements, like the wooden roof structure, were intact.