SFMOMA: How Wine Became Modern

Earlier this week I attended the press preview for "How Wine Became Modern," opening at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, November 20. The hard-to-define exhibition spans many disciplines and mediums, exploring transformations in the visual and material culture of wine over the past three decades, paying special attention to the role that design has played in its transformation. There are galleries dedicated to terroir, to winery design, to little-discussed additives used in the wine-making process, to art inspired by wine and grapes. The underlying question, according to curator Henry Urbach: "What's all the fuss about wine? How has it gone from something agricultural and comestible to being a cultural position?" Here's a glimpse inside the exhibition. Check back soon for an interview with Urbach, posted by associate editor Miyoko Ohtake.