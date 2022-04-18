Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
Collection by sherif elmetwally

seve

View 4 Photos
Concrete floors were polished a few extra times to reveal the pebbles and stones for a terrazzo-esque effect.
Concrete floors were polished a few extra times to reveal the pebbles and stones for a terrazzo-esque effect.
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,