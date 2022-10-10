SubscribeSign In
From one end, there’s a stunning view of West Toronto; on the other side, the family overlooks a vibrant alleyway (“We see garages and houses, a patchwork of people’s interests,” says Shelley.)
Since the photo shoot, the couple have placed a desk in the triangular window nook and use the perch as a workspace. “There’s just something about it that hugs you,” says Shelley. “I feel very focused and relaxed when I’m here.”
Corian countertops and super-matte white cabinets keep the powder room feeling crisp and clean.
Perforated steel and a glass guardrail on the stairwell allow the skinny second-floor hallway to feel as open as possible.
The white oak hardwood staircase between the main and second floor were installed by RK Woodworking. A plywood, MDF-finished guardrail is painted white to match the walls; the handrail features an integrated LED strip light.
The streamlined design and storage has prompted the family to live in a more minimalist way. “It’s so nice to live without so much stuff. There is more storage to put things but because it feels so good to have a calmer space, it pushes us to lean in and declutter.”
Super-matte white p-Lam upper cabinets blend with the walls to give the illusion that the space is wider than its 16 feet. Lower cabinets are a rich walnut veneer, topped with Glacier White Corian countertops. Concealed sockets from Bocci add to the sleek, minimalist effect, while a soapstone slab on the island adds a welcoming warmth. “The island is where everyone sits, for breakfast, for snacks, for working,” says Bader. “You don’t want a surface that’s polished and cold.”
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Before: The design and build team reused the existing structure.
1492 Stone Canyon Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently available for $42,500,000 by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.
