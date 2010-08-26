Serra Residence Renovation

When residents Gino and Paetra Serra decided to renovate their 1933 Italianate foursquare-plan home in Kansas City, Missouri, to accommodate their growing family, they made sure that in addition to adding a first-floor bathroom, to open up their dark, cramped kitchen. Avid cooks and entertainers, the couple was limited by a lack of counter space and natural light, problems that their architects at Davison Architecture + Urban Design LLC quickly helped alleviate.