Separators
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
The project’s signature material was discovered on a trip to a recycled brick yard, where Welsch and the homeowners found light, cream-colored bricks and fell in love. "It was a decision made on the spot," explains Welsch. The original plan was to find darker materials that would make the home feel more cozy and cave-like, but the way these bricks reflected the sunlight was just irresistible. "You don’t necessarily expect that soft light feeling from a material like brick."
99 more saves