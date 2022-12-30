Selects
Nato Studio added new lights to the already remodeled kitchen, including TK pendants over the island and sconces from Triple Seven. “For the lighting selections, we were looking for very natural materials that have a timeless feel, like brass and milk glass, as opposed to bringing in something that looked too contemporary,” says Cuttle.
Konstantin Grcic’s Venus chairs for ClassiCon surround a table by Poliform in the formal dining room. Hill selected the Flos chandelier designed by Marcel Wanders for its "Old World reverence." The sleek fireplace mantel was designed by Hill and cobbled together onsite from three solid slabs of limestone.
In a converted church in Connecticut, a modern fireplace and mantel design incorporates a ledge that functions as a bench and place for holding artwork or extra firewood. Above the fireplace, a Warhol collage is surrounded by a papier-mâché sculpture of no special provenance, a Vigliaturo glass piece, and a Picasso plate.
Architects Anne Marie Lubrano and Lea Ciavarra limited the material selection in their renovation of a town house dating from 1899. The powder room on the first floor is located in a former waiting area (the previous resident used the level for his dental practice). It features a custom Alabastro marble sink and fixtures by California Faucets. The architects kept the original marble fireplace, paying homage to the structure’s history. Benjamin Moore’s Super White paint was applied to the ceiling and the White Dove hue to the walls. "Positioning the faucets on the side wall emphasizes the horizontal," Lubrano says. "Wall-mounted fixtures feel less grounded and materials can continue uninterrupted below. We wanted the spaces to feel light, spacious and light-filled."
In Los Angeles, homeowner Bill Thompson warmed up his otherwise dark living room with a series of Douglas fir slats applied above the fireplace, as well as other wood accents throughout the room; the slats provide both texture and pattern to the fireplace, acting as a focal point and emphasizing the space's vertical height.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
50 more saves