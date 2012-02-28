Seinfood Posters

No Soup for You, the marble rye, Junior Mints in the operating theater, Kenny Roger's chicken, Mackinaw peaches, the big salad. Seinfeld never skimped on the food jokes, and a new show of 20 prints entitled "Seinfood" by the artist Rinee Shah, celebrates the best ones. "Seinfood" is up now at the San Francisco kitchenwares store Pot+Pantry through March 10th. "I didn't really have an exact direction I wanted to go in," she told me, "but then I remembered an old idea I had about making Seinfeld posters and it suddenly all came together. I tried to hit the sweet spot of referencing the show enough for fans to get it but still be enjoyable if you've never seen an episode." The prints are available at Pot+Pantry as well as online here. They're sweeter than a chocolate babka.